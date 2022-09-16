Two children inside home when pregnant mom shot, killed in SC, police say

Two young children were home when a 31-year-old mother was shot and killed on Wednesday night in Marion County, according to local officials.

WPDE -- Channel 9′s affiliate in Myrtle Beach -- reported a 7-year-old and 4-year-old were inside when Vanessa Cross was killed on Wallace Circle in Marion. Officers told reporters the older child went to a neighbor and told them his mom had been shot.

Cross was pregnant, according to Jim Gray, Marion County’s deputy coroner. Her family told WPDE Cross was eight months into her pregnancy.

Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers said investigators do not believe the shooting was random and they have a person of interest, WPDE reported. No name or information was given for the suspect and police said the person was not in custody.

Marion is about 20 miles east of Florence.

