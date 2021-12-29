Suspect arrested in Florida crash that killed 2 children, injured 4

A suspect was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of causing a hit-and-run crash in South Florida that left two children dead and four hospitalized, authorities said.

Sean Charles Greer allegedly confessed to the crash after he was taken into custody, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said in a written statement.

He faces multiple charges, including leaving the scene of an accident involving death and leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury, the sheriff's office said.

The crash happened Monday around 3 p.m. in Wilton Manors, just north of Fort Lauderdale, sheriff's office spokeswoman Miranda Grossman said at a news conference.

"Two children were found deceased on the scene," she said, while four others were taken to hospitals.

Authorities said Tuesday that the car involved, a 2009 Honda Accord sedan, was found in Wilton Manors, and they are still searching for the suspect.

The sheriff's office identified the two deceased victims as Andrea Fleming, 6, and Kylie Jones, 5.

The injured children are Draya Fleming, 9; Laziyah Stokes, 9; Johnathan Carter, 10; and Audre Fleming, 2.

"The Wilton Manors Police Department and the City of Wilton Manors extend our thoughts and prayers to the families and friends of our young victims," Wilton Manors Police Chief Gary Blocker said in a Facebook statement Tuesday.

The sheriff's office said a man was driving the Honda and went around a Broward County Transit bus as the bus was trying to merge.

“At that time, the Honda approached the bus from behind. The driver of the Honda failed to allow the bus to merge and passed it, almost striking the front driver’s side as it cut in front of the bus,” the agency said.

The Honda then veered right and “drove off the roadway and onto the sidewalk and driveway ... striking multiple children,” according to sheriff's office.

Immediately after the crash, bystanders ran over to help until first responders arrived, Blocker said. He added the injuries of the surviving children range from serious to minor.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Steve Gollan said support services were being provided for the families impacted by the deadly incident, as well as for first responders who were on the scene.

"This event is a horrific event any time of the year, let alone right after the holidays," he said at the news conference.