Two children left critically injured after being struck by adults doing target practice in South Carolina

Two children, aged below 10, were playing outside when they were hit by a single bullet (Screengrab/ WSPA-TV)

Two children in South Carolina were critically injured after they were hit by a bullet, in what police believe was an incident of accidental shooting by their family members.

The children, a boy and a girl, both aged under 10, remain in the paediatric intensive care unit, Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said.

The police responded to an emergency call on Sunday around 1.30pm from Staunton Bridge Road, Greenville, where two young victims were already rushed to a hospital before they reached the spot.

The children were playing outside when they were both struck by a single gunshot, said Lt Ryan Flood, the Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, according to Greenville News. The adults members were target practicing outside. One of the adults was handling a firearm, when it went off and struck both children, the officer said.

Officer Flood described it as a tragic, heartbreaking accident that “unfortunately left these children in the condition they are now.”

“As far as the shooting goes, it doesn’t look like there’s going to be any charges,” Mr Flood said. “It’s definitely an accident. Any time you’re handling guns, we always stress for people to be as careful and safe as they possibly can.”

He said no charges have been filed so far in the matter but they are still investigating the incident, coordinating with the family. The police have asked anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Greenville police.