Two children, one adult wounded in Idaho middle school shooting

Two children and one adult were shot Thursday at an Idaho middle school, an official said.

Three ambulances were sent to Rigby Middle School after authorities learned of the shooting about 9:15 a.m. MT, Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said.

Rigby Middle School in Jefferson County, Idaho. (Google Maps)

Authorities took the injured to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, where they were listed as stable.

NBC affiliate KPVI reported a suspect was in custody. Details about the suspect and what led to the gunfire were not released.

The Jefferson County Sheriff did not immediately respond to a NBC News request for comment.

"I am praying for the lives and safety of those involved in today's tragic events," Idaho Gov. Brad Little tweeted. "Thank you to our law enforcement agencies and school leaders for their efforts in responding to the incident. I am staying updated on the situation."

