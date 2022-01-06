Two children injured after car chase, crash in Autaugaville

The Nissan Maxima, foreground, was the vehicle being chased by Autauga County sheriff's deputies

PRATTVILLE — A high-speed chase that ended in a wreck in Autaugaville sent two children to a Montgomery hospital Thursday afternoon.

At 5 p.m. Thursday Sheriff Joe Sedinger gave an update on their injuries. The 5-year-old boy had been treated and released from a Montgomery hospital's emergency room, he said. A 1-year-old girl had been transported to Childrens Hospital in Birmingham with a broken eye socket, he said. They children were flown by helicopter from the wreck scene to the hospital.

Deputies began the pursuit began at about noon on Highway 14 in Bear Creek Swamp, said Sheriff Joe Sedinger. Deputies attempted to stop the Nissan Maxima on a traffic violation, he said. The driver of the car, Justin Jefferson of Valley Grande, is wanted on arrest warrants from Prattville police, it was confirmed after the chase. The injured children were in the Nissan. Jefferson is the childrens' father, officials said.

The chase continued west on Highway 14, approaching speeds of 115 miles per hour before the wreck occurred in Autaugaville.

"Our deputies did not know — had no way to know — that there were children in the car," the sheriff said.

The wreck involved four vehicles, including two that were parked in front of a garage on Highway 14. It appears a Ford one-ton dually pickup was attempting to turn right off Highway 14 onto Pickett Street when Jefferson passed on his right side, clipping the front passenger side of the truck.

Jefferson lost control of the Nissan and collided with the parked vehicles, Sedinger said.

Jefferson refused medical treatment at the scene. He kicked out a rear window of a patrol car before he was put in another vehicle and taken to the Autauga Metro Jail to face charges in connection with the chase.

