Two children shot in Annapolis in Robinwood public housing community, police say

Two children, a boy and a girl, were shot around 7 p.m. Monday in Annapolis, according to police.

One of the children was shot in the chest while the other was hit in the shoulder. It was not immediately clear which child was shot where. Police officers responded to the Robinwood public housing community in the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue following the report of a shooting at 7:10 p.m., according to a release from Annapolis Police.

One of the victims was sent to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center while the other is at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, according to police. There is no active threat to the public, a police spokesman said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 410-260-3439.

This story will be updated.