Two children shot in Annapolis on Saturday night, police say

Two children were shot Saturday night in Annapolis and flown to an area hospital for medical treatment. The conditions and ages of the victims were not immediately known.

The shooting occurred around 7:39 p.m., according to Patti Norris, Annapolis police spokesperson. Norris said the shooting occurred on Obery Court. A spokesman for the Annapolis Fire Department, Lt. Kenneth White, said the victims were located in the unit block of Monument Street. Both streets are in an apartment complex near College Creek.

Annapolis police were investigating the shooting.

