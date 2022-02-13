Two children shot in Annapolis on Saturday night, police say

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Baltimore Sun staff, Baltimore Sun
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kenneth White
    Scottish poet, academic and writer

Two children were shot Saturday night in Annapolis and flown to an area hospital for medical treatment. The conditions and ages of the victims were not immediately known.

The shooting occurred around 7:39 p.m., according to Patti Norris, Annapolis police spokesperson. Norris said the shooting occurred on Obery Court. A spokesman for the Annapolis Fire Department, Lt. Kenneth White, said the victims were located in the unit block of Monument Street. Both streets are in an apartment complex near College Creek.

Annapolis police were investigating the shooting.

This story will be updated.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories