Two children shot to death in Bullitt County

Two children are dead after being shot Wednesday morning in Shepherdsville.

Officers were dispatched to a home in the 200 block of Bentwood Drive at 11:07 a.m. after reports of a shooting with injury, according to a news release from the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office. Two children, ages 6 and 9, were found with gunshot wounds and taken to Norton's Children's Hospital.

Just before 3 p.m., it was announced that both children had died.

A "person of interest has been detained," the release stated.

"The investigation is in its early stages and once more information becomes available, it may be released. At this time, it appears all parties in relation to this incident have been accounted for and there is no threat to the community," it continued.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office by calling its E911 dispatch center at 502-543-7074 or their crime tip line 502-543-1262, or by emailing crimetip@bcky.org.

This story may be updated.

