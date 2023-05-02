Two children shot near park in town described as a 'war zone'

Police conduct fingertip search of area where two children were shot in Bushbury, Wolverhampton

Two children have been shot near a play area in Wolverhampton in the third shooting in the city in a month.

An 11-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were both rushed to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police said that, following the shootings, two cars were reported to have been in a chase, with one of the vehicles subsequently abandoned nearby.

The incident, which took place in broad daylight in the residential neighbourhood of Bushbury, follows another street shooting last week which injured a woman in her twenties, and the firing of shots between the occupants of two cars on Apr 10, following which three people were arrested.

Residents have described the city as a “war zone” following the incident. On Tuesday, police were scouring the area of Shelley Road for clues, and they have appealed for those with dashcam and doorbell footage to come forward.

One resident, Amit Baghral, said: “It’s terrifying [that] our kids can be caught up in something like this while just playing outdoors. I don’t know what’s happening to this area. It’s turning into a war zone and I don’t feel safe letting my own children play out now.”

There are kids being shot in Wolverhampton. I just can't get my head around it. It's very scary."

Another resident, who asked not to be named, said: “It reminded me of that little girl in Liverpool,” referring to nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was killed in a gangland shooting last August.

The 15-year-old schoolboy was found with a gunshot wound to his leg while the 11-year-old girl was discovered with similar injuries in nearby parkland.

An ambulance was called at 3.12pm.

West Midlands Police said it was believed shots were fired from two cars - a suspected stolen black Mini and a grey Ford Focus - which were involved in a chase.

Officers later found the Mini abandoned in Third Avenue and the vehicle has since been seized for forensic investigations.

‘Upsetting’ and ‘shocking’

A police spokesman described the shooting as “upsetting” and “shocking”.

Story continues

"We're conducting quick-time investigations with officers making house-to-house inquiries and CCTV footage is being retrieved and reviewed.

"The scene remains cordoned off as forensic examinations continue and our teams are carrying out increased patrols in the area.

The headteacher of nearby Elston Hall Primary School, which backs on to the play area, sent a letter to parents to reassure them following the shooting.

She wrote: "You may be aware that there has been a serious incident on the Shelley Road park at the rear of school today. This has caused a huge amount of shock and upset to our school community and in particular the families involved.

"I have been in contact with the police this evening who have informed me that school can open tomorrow but the Shelley Road car park will be closed.”

She added: "Staff will be on hand tomorrow to provide support for children if they need it. Thank you for your understanding."

On Tuesday, police could be seen finger-tip searching the park and playing area, as well as examining nearby drains.