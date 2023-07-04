Two children who were found unresponsive in Hollywood pool have died, reports say

Two young children who were found unresponsive in a pool behind a Hollywood home Friday morning have died, reports say.

Hollywood Police and Fire Rescue went to the home in the 6400 block of Meade Street and took the children to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, Officer Christian Lata, a spokesperson for Hollywood Police, said in an email Friday. At the time, Lata said their conditions were unknown. Their ages were not provided.

WTVJ-Ch. 6 reported Monday night that they died. WSVN-Ch. 7 and WPLG-Ch. 10 reported that neighbors said the home is a vacation rental.

“At this time, there is no reason to believe this incident has a criminal element,” Lata said on Friday. “All parties involved are cooperating with police.”

Attempts to contact Hollywood Police Department spokespersons Monday evening were unsuccessful.

