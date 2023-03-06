Two children were tied to their beds, Louisiana cops say. Adults face cruelty charges

A man and woman are facing child cruelty charges after two children were found tied to their beds in a Louisiana home, the Natchitoches Police Department reports.

The discovery was made around 1:15 p.m. on March 3, after a witness called police to report the couple, according to a news release. Natchitoches is about 245 miles northwest of New Orleans.

“Officers were told prior to their arrival that a concerned citizen visited the residence and found two juveniles tied to their beds,” police said.

“The concerned citizen was able to free the children and call the police.”

A motive for the children being confined was not released.

A 28-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man were arrested at a home on Dixie Street and each faces “two counts of cruelty to a juvenile, two counts of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, and two counts of false imprisonment,” police said. No bond was set for the couple, who remain in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center, jail records showed on March 6.

“The Department of Children and Family Services (was) notified and the children were placed in their care,” police said.

Ages of the children and their condition were not released.

