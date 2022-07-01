Two churches, repeatedly vandalized: Oakdale man arrested on hate crime charges

An Oakdale man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of a hate crime related to the vandalism of two churches.

The Oakdale Police have investigated at least six incidents of vandalism at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Olive Street and Sierra Foothills Community Church on West F Street over the past two months, according to a press release.

William Joe Cupps, 39, was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism, vandalizing a place of worship and hate crimes.

No information was immediately available from Oakdale Police about the type and cost of the vandalism or what made it rise to the level of an alleged hate crime.

As of Friday morning, Cupps remained in Stanislaus County Jail with bail set at $150,000. He has not yet been formally charged by the District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective M. Falconi at (209) 847-2231.