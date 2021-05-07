Two cited for illegal cannabis grow in Linda

Appeal-Democrat, Marysville, Calif.

May 7—The Yuba County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant at an illegal cannabis grow in Linda on Thursday and cited two individuals.

Xiya Yu, 38, and Ching Lin, 42, were cited for cultivating more than six plants. Approximately 800 plants were eradicated, and 23 pounds of processed marijuana was found, according to sheriff's office spokesperson Leslie Williams.

The warrant was served at around 8 a.m. in the 2000 block of Hammonton-Smartsville Road.

