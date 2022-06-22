Two city men arrested in unrelated assault incidents

Jun. 22—CUMBERLAND — Two city men are awaiting trial after being charged with assault, Cumberland Police said.

Jeremy Steven Combs, 38, was arrested Tuesday during an investigation in the 700 block of Shriver Avenue on a charge of second-degree assault.

Combs was granted pre-trial release after posting $2,500 bond directed by a district court commissioner.

Police also reported the arrest Tuesday of Gerald Allen Moore, 32, on charges of second-degree assault and destruction of property.

Moore was released after posting $2,500 bond, pending trial in district court.

The charges reportedly stemmed from an incident on March 27 in which Moore allegedly struck and injured a woman and destroyed a television.