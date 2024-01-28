Two civilians injured, including 89-year-old woman, in Russian drone and artillery attacks on frontline Kherson Oblast

Consequences of the Russian shelling of the Kherson Oblast on January 23 (illustrative photo)

Two civilians were injured in afternoon Russian attacks near Ukraine’s frontline Kherson Oblast, the regional military administration reported on Telegram on Jan. 28.

A 54-year-old resident of Beryslav was hospitalized with a leg wound resulting from an enemy drone attack, which dropped an explosive on him.

Read also: One fatality in Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast

Additionally, an 89-year-old woman was wounded in the abdomen after Russian artillery strikes hit the yard of a residential building in the nearby village of Mykhailivka at 14:10 EET the same day.

“An ambulance was dispatched to provide assistance,” the administration said.

Read also: Ukraine’s left bank foothold in Kherson Oblast expands down Dnipro River, say former Aidar Battalion company commander

Russia regularly attacks Kherson and its surrounding areas. Russian invasion forces launched a drone attack on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast on Jan. 27, resulting in the death of one civilian and the injury of another, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

A 62-year-old civilian was killed, and another 66-year-old man was hospitalized following the Russian shelling of a market in Kherson City, local officials reported on Jan. 7.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine