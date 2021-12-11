Two civilians killed by human smuggler in Texas car chase

Two civilians are confirmed dead after an alleged human smuggler transporting illegal migrants collided with their vehicle.

The victims were killed Saturday in Mission, Texas, after a human smuggler, being pursued by police, ran a stop sign and T-boned their vehicle, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Texas DPS confirmed the fatalities and says the alleged smuggler, 18, has been taken into custody. The suspect was also allegedly transporting six illegal migrants who are now all in custody.

RIO GRANDE VALLEY BORDER PATROL ENCOUNTER NEARLY 2,000 MIGRANTS IN 24 HOURS, HUNDREDS GET PAST AGENTS

The suspect is believed to be a US citizen and is reportedly being charged with felony evading of the police and felony human smuggling.

Charges for the deaths will be made after the victims are identified, and their families are notified.

Last week, the Biden administration said it would reinstate Trump's controversial migrant protection protocols (MPP), also known as the "Remain in Mexico" policy, which keeps migrants on the other side of the border while they await hearings.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas issued a memo to formally end the program in October, and DHS emphasized on Thursday that he "repeatedly stated that MPP has endemic flaws, imposed unjustifiable human costs, pulled resources and personnel away from other priority efforts, and failed to address the root causes of irregular migration."

This story is developing and will be updated.

Fox News' Sam Dorman contributed to this article.