Two in Clay County face poaching charges

May 1—Two Clay County men face misdemeanor poaching charges after Indiana Conservation Officers said they illegally took wild turkey.

Dylan T. Shaw, 22, of Brazil, and Wyatt N. McKenzie, 25, of Staunton, are charged with illegal possession of wild turkey and failure to check-in wild turkey.

Shaw also faces a misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. McKenzie was also charged with misdemeanor false reporting/false informing.

Shortly before 8 p.m. April 26, Officer Kaley McDonald observed a pickup truck entering and leaving a southern Clay County field several times and then parking on the edge of a county road.

McDonald approached the truck and saw two wild turkey carcasses in the truck bed.

Interviews on scene determined Shaw and McKenzie had each killed one wild turkey, police said.

Shaw had not purchased the required turkey hunting license, and neither of the two turkeys had been registered in the Indiana online check-in system as required, police said.

Both men were taken to lay County Jail and the turkeys were seized. The Clay County Sheriff's Department assisted.