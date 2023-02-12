Two co-defendants see child abuse case sent back

Feb. 12—CATLETTSBURG — An Ashland man and a Catlettsburg woman charged with felony child abuse saw their case sent back to the district court Friday.

Through a joint order, the case against Hailey Elizabeth Schoch and Jacob Matthew McKenzie, both 22, were sent from the Boyd County Circuit Court to the county district court for disposition.

Both were charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child under 12 and first-degree wanton endangerment.

Per McKenzie's attorney, Jeremey Clark, the two will be remanded to the drug court.