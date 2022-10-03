Two Cobb police officers injured after collision during traffic stop

Oct. 3—Two Cobb County police officers were injured early Sunday morning when they were struck by a car while conducting a traffic stop, the department said.

Officers Katelynne Daws and Gary Marsicek were taking a driver into custody on the Barrett Parkway overpass above I-75 around 12:15 a.m., Sgt. Wayne Delk said. As they were placing the arrested driver in their patrol car, a Honda Accord traveling north collided with both police vehicles.

Officer Marsicek was pinned between a police car and the guard rail. He was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries, but is in stable condition.

Officer Daws was treated and released for minor injuries.

The driver of the Honda, Ito Sakae, 41, of Woodstock, was not injured and was arrested. He is currently charged with failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence, serious injury by vehicle, and failure to move over for an emergency vehicle and is being held at the Cobb jail on a $15,000 bond.

The driver who was initially being detained, Edward Hardnett, 31, was treated for minor injuries as well. A passenger in Hardnett's vehicle was not injured.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact police at 770-499-3987.