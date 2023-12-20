Two collaborators sentenced for helping Russians during occupation of Kharkiv region, reports SBU

Two traitors who worked for Russian military forces during the occupation of Kharkiv Oblast have been sentenced to prison, reports Ukraine’s SBU security service on Telegram on Dec. 20.

One of the collaborators is a resident of the town of Tsyrkuny in Kharkiv Oblast, and has been sentenced to ten and a half years in prison. He assisted the Russians in navigating and looting the homes of local residents following Tsyrkuny’s occupation — breaking into the houses of his neighbors alongside Russian soldiers. He assisted the Russian forces in stealing their food supplies, vehicles, and generators and other belongings, according to the SBU.

Cooperation with the Russians allowed the collaborator free movement within the settlement.

The court found him guilty of aiding the aggressor state.

Another collaborator was discovered to be a resident of the Kupyansk district, who passed intelligence information about the location and movement of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area to Russian intelligence services.

Specifically, she gathered data on the whereabouts of Ukrainian Armed Forces' weapon and ammunition depots to help Russian forces better target their missile, artillery, and drone attacks.

According to the investigation, Russian intelligence remotely recruited the woman after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

She was arrested and detained following the liberation of her community, and has now been sentenced on charges of sharing classified information about the Armed Forces with the enemy.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine