Two Colorado DOC officers arrested in Pueblo in unrelated incidents; agency investigating

Two Colorado Department of Corrections officers have been put on administrative leave following unrelated arrests in Pueblo in November.

Zachary Fagerstedt, 33, faces domestic violence and second-degree assault charges after an alleged altercation on Oct. 11, according to court records.

Meanwhile, Joseph Deville, 23, faces misdemeanor charges of prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment after allegedly firing a gun near Pueblo police officers.

Police claim Fagerstedt assaulted woman during fight

Pueblo police responded at 3:06 a.m. the morning of Oct. 11 to Fagerstedt's address in the 1100 block of Bohmen Avenue after receiving a report of a domestic fight.

When police arrived, a woman stated that the suspect, later identified as Fagerstedt, had assaulted her during an argument, according to an arrest affidavit.

During the argument, the woman alleged Fagerstedt pushed her repeatedly, eventually cornering her against a wall and strangling her with both hands while pressing her against the wall.

The victim stated he strangled her for a little under one minute before letting go, during which she alleged he'd threatened to kill her.

The victim stated that while she did not lose consciousness, she came close. She alleged the only reason Fagerstedt stopped strangling her was that her eyes rolled into the back of her head and he did not want to kill her because "it would be too messy," according to the affidavit.

Fagerstedt then left the house with his child, who also lived in the home, she said.

Police noted red pressure marks on the victim that led to the middle portion of her throat, as well as an abrasion about the size of a dime on the victim's chin.

A warrant was issued for Fagerstedt's arrest and he was taken into custody on Nov. 5, according to records provided by Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

Fagerstedt has been employed with the state DOC since November 2013. He is scheduled for a routine hearing on Dec. 20 in the court of District Court Judge William Alexander.

Deville charged with misdemeanors for allegedly firing gun

Deville was also arrested on Nov. 5 after allegedly firing gunshots near two police officers in a vehicle, according to an affidavit authored by the Pueblo Police Department.

Police say an officer was conducting routine patrol in the 1000 block of North Santa Fe Avenue when he heard two loud pops that sounded like gunshots, according to an arrest affidavit. The officer then noticed a black GMC truck driving southbound on Santa Fe Avenue.

Due to there being no other vehicles in the area and the shots coming from nearby, the officer believed the shots were directed toward himself and another officer he was speaking with about a prior call.

The officer pulled his car behind the truck and attempted to make a stop. It did not immediately comply but stopped eventually just north of Taylor Avenue on Northern Avenue, the officer wrote.

All three occupants of the vehicle, including Deville, who was a passenger, were arrested and put into the back of a cruiser.

Deville appeared to be intoxicated when exiting the vehicle and was allegedly unsteady on his feet. He admitted while being taken into custody that he'd been drinking, according to the affidavit.

A firearm owned by Deville was also found in the back of the vehicle.

Another passenger in the vehicle stated that the three had previously been at a bar in Pueblo, and left the bar with Deville in the backseat. The passenger stated Deville pulled the gun and began firing "out of nowhere" toward an unknown target.

The firearm, a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun, was recovered from the back of the vehicle with 11 live rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber.

Deville was charged with misdemeanor prohibited use of a firearm and reckless endangerment. He is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on Jan. 3 in the court of Pueblo County Judge Steve Fieldman.

Deville has been employed by the state DOC since Oct. 17, 2022.

Both Fagerstedt and Deville remain on administrative leave while under professional standards investigation, according to a spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Corrections.

