Two Columbia County officers injured while woman attempts to escape custody at Circle K

The Circle K off Evans to Locks Road in Evans, Ga., on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Officers attempting to collect a woman for a mental evaluation at the convenience store Tuesday afternoon grappled with her as she tried to leave the scene in her car, injuring the officer.

A Columbia County sheriff’s deputy and a Columbia County marshal were injured Tuesday afternoon while trying to subdue a woman for a mental evaluation.

Deputy Chris Robertson and marshal David Willis arrived at the Circle K at the corner of Furys Ferry and Evans to Locks Road to answer a call that reported a woman “dancing around the store and crawling under shelves, possibly under the influence,” according to a sheriff’s office statement.

The woman, identified as Mesha La Kela Brown, 27, Augusta, asked officers if she could sit in her car. Instead, she tried to leave the scene in a silver Toyota Corolla. While officers tried to subdue Brown, an open car door knocked Robertson to the ground. The car then jumped a curb and struck an ice machine, pinning Willis between the car and the door, according to the statement.

The officers soon managed to shut off the car and take Brown into custody. Paramedics examined both officers at the scene for what appeared not to be life-threatening injuries, but Robertson and Willis were taken to a hospital for further evaluation, the sheriff’s office said.

Brown also was briefly medically examined before being taken to the Columbia County Detention Center. Warrants are being obtained against Brown on charges of aggravated assault and obstruction, according to the statement.

Sias sentenced: Former Augusta commissioner Sias sentenced Tuesday to three years in federal prison

Pedestrian struck: North Augusta man dies after being hit by car in Augusta

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Columbia County officers hurt by car during woman's attempted escape