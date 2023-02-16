Two Columbus men arrested on charges of child sex crimes, according to GBI

Two Columbus men have been arrested on charges of child sex crimes, according to the GBI.

Frank Robbins Jr., 43, and Calvin Mitchum, 30, were arrested by the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit and Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 7 on charges of sexual exploitation of children, as well as possession and distribution of child sexual abuse materials (CSAM).

Robbins faces three counts of sexual exploitation of children and possession of CSAM. Mitchum faces four counts of sexual exploitation of children and distribution of CSAM, according to the release.

The GBI began separate investigations into the two men after receiving tips about CSAM from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to officials.

Robbins and Mitchum were taken to the Muscogee County jail, according to the GBI. Both were subsequently released.

Anyone with information regarding cases of child exploitation can contact the GBI CEACC unit at 404-270-8870. Reports can also be made anonymously by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.