Two Columbus men arrested by GBI for sexual exploitation of children

Two Columbus men were arrested on four counts of sexual exploitation of children for possessing child pornography.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said in a news release Monday that 42-year-old Jeffrey Shane Garmon and 38-year-old Adam Page were arrested Jan. 25.

The GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, with the assistance of the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and the GBI Columbus office, executed two residential search warrants tied to separate investigations. The investigations began after the internet crimes unit received “numerous independent and unrelated cybertips” from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led investigators to Columbus, the GBI said.

Garmon and Page were transported to the Muscogee County jail, the GBI said.

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade.

The task force program was created by the U.S. Department of Justice, the GBI said.