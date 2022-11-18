Two Columbus men sentenced under plea deals for unrelated fatal shootings in 2021

Two men sentenced in Franklin County Common Pleas Court for separate, unrelated 2021 fatal shootings.

Two young Columbus men have received their prison sentences in separate plea deal cases for unrelated 2021 fatal shootings.

Davon Martin, 20, was charged with murder for the Jan. 14, 2021 shooting death of 21-year-old Tyrese Saunders, of the East Side.

Martin pleaded down on Monday to a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter with a gun specification.

Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Brown sentenced Martin to an indefinite prison term of 12 years to 17 years and six months.

Franklin County Assistant Prosecutor Jason Manning said Martin has agreed not to ask for early release. Manning also said the victim’s family was happy with the plea.

Martin shot Saunders outside a home in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood on the Near East Side.

Meanwhile, John E. Drummond III, 21, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to voluntary manslaughter in connection with the May 15, 2021 fatal shooting of another man whose Northeast Side apartment he had entered.

In exchange, Franklin County prosecutors dropped a murder charge and robbery charges.

Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge David C. Young sentenced Drummond to an indefinite prison term of nine years to 13 years and six months.

Drummond shot 51-year-old Elliott Raspberry on May 15 inside an apartment unit on the 4200 block of Dresden Street about a mile west of Cleveland Avenue.

