Two Columbus middle schoolers hospitalized after eating marijuana edibles Friday

Two World Language Middle School students were hospitalized Friday after consuming marijuana edibles at the Clintonville school, the second marijuana poisoning at a Columbus City School this calendar year.

Early Friday, first responders were dispatched to World Language Middle School, which focuses on bilingual education, according to a Columbus City Schools spokesperson. An investigation by the district’s safety and security team and Columbus police discovered that two students had eaten some marijuana-infused gummies.

The principal will take the appropriate counseling and disciplinary action, a CCS statement said. School staff and the district will continue to work with Columbus police and other appropriate agencies as needed during their investigations.

In March, two students at Fairwood Elementary School, a CCS school in Driving Park, fell ill and were hospitalized after consuming marijuana edibles. The school nurse saw two students after they became ill, according to Columbus City Schools.

Kweli Dixon, 18, faces three counts of misdemeanor child endangerment related to that poisoning. Prosecutors allege in court records that one of the children took the gummies from Dixon's purse.

Last year, a similar incident happened at Windermere Elementary in Upper Arlington after five students experienced hallucinations after eating the gummies April 22 and were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital for treatment.

An Upper Arlington man, Scott Macre, 43, was charged and pleaded guilty last May to inducing panic, obstructing official business and possession of a controlled substance, all misdemeanors. Four counts of endangering children were dropped.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Two Columbus middle schoolers hospitalized after eating THC edibles