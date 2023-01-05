Two concealed carry permit holders use guns to detain Pensacola man who allegedly shot at women

Escambia County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a Pensacola man Wednesday night who allegedly shot at two women trying to enter Bingo Paradise off Mobile Highway.

Lee David Wilkerson, 38, allegedly prevented two women from entering the business in the 4400 block of Mobile Highway and began attacking them with his firearm, according to an ECSO Facebook post.

"He retrieved a firearm from his side and then he hit one female in the head with the firearm," said Morgan Lewis, ECSO spokeswoman. "When the two females fled, he began shooting in their direction and into the parking lot."

After the shooting, Wilkerson allegedly threw the gun into a nearby dumpster but maintained possession of his methamphetamines, according to the ECSO release.

"As Wilkerson tried to enter the building, two citizens who had witnessed the altercation pulled their concealed weapons, holding Wilkerson until deputies arrived," the ECSO statement said.

Lewis confirmed both witnesses possessed a concealed carry license.

Wilkerson is charged with:

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Firing a weapon in public

Use/display a firearm during a felony

Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon

trafficking methamphetamine

Wilkerson was booked into Escambia County Jail at 9:14 p.m. and remains in custody on $156,000 bond.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola man charged with shooting at two women at Bingo Paradise