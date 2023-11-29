Two confirmed dead after Monroe County shooting

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pocono Township Police were on scene in Monroe County Tuesday night for a reported shooting that left two dead.

Officials say the Pocono Township Police Department was called to the 20 block of Ski Side Drive and Camelback Road just after 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday for reported gunshots.

The Monroe County Coroner, in cooperation with a Chief Deputy, confirmed with 28/22 News two people were killed.

According to Detective Sergeant James Wagner, a man shot his girlfriend before turning the gun on himself.

The names of the deceased have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

