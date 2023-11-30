Two convicted in double homicide on State St. in Rochester

Two men have been convicted of shooting a pair of Rochester men to death during an argument on State Street last year, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.

A state Supreme Court Jury on Thursday found Henry Phelps III and Marique Simkin guilty of a total of eight felonies for the March, 13 2022 fatal shooting of Charles Robinson, 31, and Lonnie Keys lr., 28.

Phelps, 33, was convicted of one count of second-degree murder and four counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for Robinson's shooting death and Simkin, 25, was convicted of one count of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for Keys' death, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Rochester police officers were called to State Street around 1:50 a.m. on March 13, 2022, and found that four people were shot - including Robinson and Keys - at an after-hours club at 471 State St.

Simkin, who was one of the two surviving shooting victims, was accused of fatally shooting Keys. Phelps was accused of shooting Simkin and of killing Robinson during the altercation.

“These murders were the end result of a violent shootout on State Street last year,” said Assistant District Attorney Megan Hausner, who prosecuted the case. “This brazen shooting resulted in gunshot wounds, the death of two men, and Henry Phelps III and Marique Simkin both facing life sentences."

“Four lives and four families are ruined by this senseless murder,” District Attorney Sandra Doorley said in a news release. Phelps and Simkin "each violently killed someone and destroyed their own lives in the process. Even though they will never get their loved one back, it is our hope that the families of Charles Robinson and Lonnie Keys feel a sense of justice in today’s verdict.”

Phelps and Simkin are scheduled to be sentenced by state Supreme Court Justice Charles Schiano on Jan. 22, 2024.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Henry Phelps, Marique Simkin convicted in double homicide in Rochester NY