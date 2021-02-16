Two convicted rapists from region died of COVID-19 in prison

Sten Spinella, The Day, New London, Conn.

Feb. 15—Two New London County men convicted of sexually assaulting young girls have died due to COVID-19 complications while serving their prison sentences.

Edward Allen, 74, who had lived in Groton and Pawcatuck, was convicted of three counts of first-degree sexual assault and three counts of risk of injury to a minor in 2011. He had remained free on a $250,000 bond until 2013 while appealing his conviction, which called for serving 13 years in prison.

He died in May 2020 at the UConn Health Center, according to Connecticut Mirror reporting sourced from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the Department of Correction. Allen was a retired welder who had been employed at Electric Boat, according to public records.

Gary Elston, 69, who had lived in Waterford and Groton, was serving a 12-year sentence stemming from charges of sexual assault and injury/risk of injury to a child. In 2015 he turned himself in on a warrant that charged he had sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl.

Thus far, 19 Connecticut inmates have died due to the coronavirus, 12 of them since November 2020, according to the DOC. The DOC announced six inmate deaths from COVID-19 in January, five in December and one in November.

While the DOC puts out news releases when an inmate dies, the inmate's name is not included. However, by cross-referencing the dates of death, offenses and other information included in the bare-bones, boilerplate releases, their identities can be discerned.

"A 74-year-old male is the sixth offender under the supervision off the Connecticut Department of Correction to pass away from complications related to the novel coronavirus. Due to medical privacy laws, the names of the individuals are not being released," the DOC's release about Allen read. "The deceased individual was transferred from the Osborn Correctional Institution to a local hospital for treatment on April 23, 2020. He succumbed to his illness on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. He last entered the Connecticut correctional system on May 21, 2013, and was serving a 13-year sentence for Sexual Assault in the First Degree — with a victim under the age of 13."

The release notes that Allen's maximum release date was April 2025. His death followed the deaths of two other inmates the day before.

The latest release about an inmate's death, from Jan. 25, says that the DOC is preparing to vaccinate its staff and inmate populations, and that the death "underscores the importance of getting vaccinated."

Allen's case was a high-profile one. In 2011, he was sentenced in New London Superior Court for performing deviant sexual acts on a 7-year-old girl who lived in his former Groton neighborhood. The survivor disclosed the sexual assaults four years before Allen's sentencing when her mother told her that Allen was coming to visit the family. He had reportedly taken the family in during a difficult time in 2000.

The ensuing investigation led town police to another witness, a 27-year-old woman who had lived in Allen's Groton neighborhood and said he had also sexually assaulted her years earlier. Allen was not charged in connection with the older woman's complaint because the statute of limitations had expired. The victims didn't know each other, but both were familiar with pornographic videos and devices in Allen's bedroom, and both were willing to describe them in excruciating detail in open court.

The testimonies were, according to Day reporting at the time, viscerally emotional.

"During the trial, not just one weeping young woman, but two, took the witness stand and pointed at Allen to identify him as her attacker," according to a 2011 report published in The Day. Prosecutors David J. Smith and Christa L. Baker telephoned the younger victim's mother with the verdict as soon as court adjourned.

The parents of the older woman were in the courtroom to hear the verdict convicting Allen.

"The mother cried and hugged Baker. The father, who had glared coldly at Allen throughout the trial, smiled broadly," the story read. "The couple said Allen had ruined their daughter's life to the extent that they are now raising her two children. They said they hope he spent the rest of his life in prison."

"'Now I know my grandchildren will be safe from him,' the mother said."

Allen had refused a plea bargain when a state's attorney offered him a deal that involved just a few years in prison. His final sentence wound up being much longer.

"It could be a life sentence for the 65-year-old Allen, though his attorneys have said there would be an appeal," the 2011 story read.

The DOC news release about Elston's death states that he died due to complications from the coronavirus.

"The 69-year-old male had been transferred from the Agency's MacDougall Walker Medical Isolation Unit to an outside hospital for treatment on December 15, 2020, where he succumbed to his illnesses on Tuesday morning, December 22, 2020," the statement reads.

"He last entered the Connecticut correctional system in October of 2015, and was serving a 12-year sentence for Sexual Assault in the First Degree, and Injury or Risk of Injury to a Minor."

Elston's maximum release date was April 2027. He wasn't eligible for parole until this April.

"I would be lying if I said that hearing this bad news was not disheartening, but it only strengthens my resolve to continue the Agency's fight to combat the spread of this virus," said Commissioner Designate Angel Quiros in the December release. "My condolences go out to his family."

"The inmate death comes as the Department, the State and the nation at large grapple with the height of the second wave of the pandemic," the statement concludes.

s.spinella@theday.com

Latest Stories

  • Yousaf Ali Khan: British-Pakistani activist held in Pakistan over London speech

    Yousaf Ali Khan is held on charges of sedition over remarks made in London alleged to be "anti-state".

  • U.S. reassures Turkey over executions after Erdogan calls response 'a joke'

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday reassured Ankara that Washington blames the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) for the executions of 13 kidnapped Turks in northern Iraq, after Turkey called an earlier U.S. statement on the killings "a joke." Turkey said on Sunday militants from the outlawed PKK executed the captives, including Turkish military and police personnel, amid a military operation against the group.

  • 500 Black and Asian Community Members Rally in Oakland as Holiday Weekend Sees Wave of Attacks, Robberies

    Members of Black and Asian communities convened on Saturday in Oakland, CA to rally against recent anti-Asian attacks, especially those in the Bay Area. What happened: During the rally, various speakers discussed the importance of solidarity among Black and Asian communities. More than 500 people showed up at Madison Park, according to NBC Bay Area.

  • For Parkland seniors high school years marked by tragedy

    Seventeen students and staff were killed in the 2018 Valentine's Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Now the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Class of 2021 struggles to define high school apart from tragedy with their senior year has been punctuated by the coronavirus pandemic, upending their lives once again.

  • Congressman hopes politics align on divisive Northwest dams

    Nearly two decades ago, Republican President George W. Bush stood on a bank of the Snake River near Pasco, Washington, and declared that four hydroelectric dams would not be torn down on his watch, though many blamed them for killing endangered salmon. This month, Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson of Idaho issued a bold plan that called for removing those same dams to save the salmon. Now the question is: Can Simpson's plan win approval from Congress and the Biden administration and help save an iconic Pacific Northwest species from extinction?

  • What’s happening with Joe Biden’s gun control plan?

    ‘We owe it to all those we’ve lost and to all those left behind to grieve to make a change. The time to act is now,’ the president said on the anniversary of the Parkland massacre, America’s worst high school shooting

  • Democrats Flirt with Destroying Another Senate Guardrail

    Senate Democrats considering the destruction of another set of Senate rules might want to heed the words of English lawyer and chancellor Sir Thomas More to his son-in-law centuries ago: And when the last law was down and the Devil turned round on you — where would you hide, Roper, the laws all being flat? Then-Senator Harry Reid started this modern clearcutting of the rules back in 2013. He used the “nuclear option” to lower the vote threshold for confirmation in order to stack the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. Senator Mitch McConnell escalated by using the same standard to confirm Supreme Court nominees. As Majority Leader Chuck Schumer toys with the idea of blowing up the legislative filibuster as well, he is potentially poised to first unravel another important — if lesser-known — Senate rule in pursuit of an all-encompassing COVID-relief bill under the terms of “budget reconciliation.” We’re talking about the Byrd Rule (named after the late Senator Robert Byrd), which limits the ability of the majority to stuff extraneous legislative goodies into budget-related proposals and still pass them with a simple-majority vote under that process. Senator Byrd saw the danger of using reconciliation, which limits amendments and debate, to pursue broader, non-budgetary legislation outside regular order. As a defender of the right of all senators to debate and amend legislation, he fastened these restrictions onto the reconciliation process. This is for the greater good: the Byrd Rule protects Social Security from the reconciliation process, for instance, while limiting committees to proposals in their jurisdiction and requiring that the budget relevance of any proposal considered under this process be more than “merely incidental.” What this means is that major legislative policy changes can be made only when all senators have the right to fully debate and amend legislation — and to filibuster. Reconciliation otherwise “streamlines” this process at the expense of the minority. Today, fueled by rage and revenge, the leaders of the Senate care nothing for the reasons behind the rules; they want only to pass their legislation as quickly as possible. Most of the attention these past weeks has gone to the $15 minimum wage contained inside the COVID-relief package. This hardly meets the reconciliation standard on its own, but there will be other violations of the Byrd Rule in the bill the House will send to the Senate. That’s why Senate Democrats could aim to break the glass on Senate rules. As described by parliamentary expert Martin Gold, there are two ways to achieve this. First, there’s the more targeted attack on the Byrd Rule. Say Vice President Harris is in the chair when a senator raises a point of order against, for example, the minimum-wage hike. The Senate parliamentarian advises her that this particular section of the reconciliation bill is out of order. Despite all evidence and precedent that the section is out of order, the VP rules otherwise. Now the section takes only a simple majority to pass. However, if a senator who supports the Byrd Rule challenges the ruling of the chair, it will require a 60-vote majority to overrule Harris. That’s a high bar. So here, the chair’s judgment, which likely would stand, changes the precedent so that any other item in the bill that violates the Byrd Rule can be ruled acceptable under the new standard just established by the vice president. Republicans would have loved this when they were trying to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, but they respected Senate rules protecting the rights of the minority. This limited, surgical strike on the Byrd Rule would still disrupt the precedent in perpetuity. Meanwhile, there’s a broader attack that could be implemented. In this scenario, the majority leader addresses the chair and says that waiving the Byrd Rule only takes a simple-majority vote. It is clear under the rules and the precedents that this is false. If the chair rules that it takes 60 votes to waive the Byrd Rule, the majority leader then appeals the ruling of the chair, which takes a simple-majority vote to overturn. Bingo — the protections of the Byrd Rule are dead, and now it takes only a simple-majority vote to put any legislative proposal the majority wants into the budget-reconciliation bill, bypassing legitimate debate and amendment. The result of this action would threaten any rule in the Senate. If at any time the majority wants to get rid of any rule, all they would have to do is appeal the ruling of the chair and muster a simple majority — silencing the opposition and forcing their will on the American people. Once upon a time, the U.S. Senate was called the world’s greatest deliberative body. As envisioned by Thomas Jefferson, there were rules that protected the minority and allowed for thorough debate. Sadly, it appears this current Senate majority cares little for the precedents that earned the U.S. Senate that title. But some caution on their part might be well-advised self-interest; tables have been known to turn. Editor’s Note: This piece has been updated with a corrected version of the quote attributed to Sir Thomas More.

  • UK's Johnson says: world needs pandemic treaty to ensure transparency

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that world powers should clinch a global treaty on pandemics to ensure proper transparency after the novel coronavirus outbreak which originated in China. Johnson said he would be keen to agree a global treaty on pandemics where countries agreed to share data, amid British and U.S. concern over access given to a World Health Organization (WHO) mission to China.

  • California Realtor Loses Job After Racist Video Harassing Asian Woman Goes Viral

    A real estate agent from the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles was fired recently after a video of him hurling racist comments at an Asian woman surfaced online. What happened: On Wednesday, a social media user who goes by "Em" shared the video in a now-deleted tweet.

  • LAPD, police union outraged by report of Floyd 'Valentine'

    A report that Los Angeles police officers circulated a photo of George Floyd with the words “you take my breath away” in a Valentine-like format has prompted an internal investigation and drawn blistering condemnation from Floyd’s family, the district attorney and the police union. Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said Saturday that investigators will try to determine how the image may have come into the workplace and who may have been involved, the Los Angeles Times reported. Moore said the officer who made the complaint would be interviewed Monday.

  • Millions of Texans left shivering in arctic cold without power

    "I was afraid of not making it through the night," said one Texan who lost power for most of Monday as temperatures dropped to single digits.

  • Mitch McConnell's impeachment two-step portends challenge for Biden and Schumer

    With his words and deeds, Mitch McConnell has shown how to retain power when you no longer hold it. Why it matters: Perhaps the most powerful Senate leader since LBJ, McConnell sets the chamber’s agenda whether in the majority or, as he is now, the minority. This reality has huge consequences as President Biden pushes for coronavirus relief, confirmation of his nominees and legislation crucial to Democrats' popularity ahead of midterms.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Kentucky Republican's survival instincts were on display Saturday at the end of Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. McConnell previewed, then cast, his influential vote against convicting the former president — only to deliver a blistering condemnation of Trump just after his acquittal, noting he can still be held accountable for his actions in civil or criminal courts.McConnell's two-step allows him to maintain fidelity with the majority of the Republican caucus while trying to damage Trump's chances at a comeback, and claiming some moral high ground with the broader American electorate.In areas where Democrats may now hold the votes to steamroll McConnell — such as using budget reconciliation power to pass COVID relief with a simple majority — he is positioning Republicans as the victims rather than drivers of partisan excess.Don't forget: McConnell enabled Trump throughout his presidency, standing with him through ethically, legally and politically questionable behavior while actively pushing through slates of conservative jurists and a deficit-raising tax cut.Only after the Electoral College made Biden's 2020 election win official did McConnell criticize Trump's behavior and publicly break with him.McConnell telegraphed his impeachment approach with his pre-trial actions: He slow-rolled the proceedings until Trump was out of office, then argued it was unconstitutional to try him because he was out of office. That helped create what Democrats termed a “January exception” to the impeachment process.Flashback: McConnell in 2016 previewed his tactical ruthlessness when he created a different kind of exception — refusing to fill the late Justice Antonin Scalia’s vacancy on the Supreme Court until after President Obama left office.That effectively established precedent to deny an outgoing president a high-court vacancy during his last year if the opposing political party holds the Senate, thus controlling confirmations.Be smart: Biden is president and Chuck Schumer holds the title of Senate majority leader. But Minority Leader McConnell will determine many of their wins and losses for the next two years — just as he did last week.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Children will be angry looking back at the 'wild and dangerous' online world they were exposed to

    Children will look back on the dangers of social media in the same way we now wonder how children in the past were allowed in cars without seatbelts, England’s Children’s Commissioner has said. Anne Longfield OBE said she feels today’s children will be angry when they grow up and realise they were left exposed to a "wild and dangerous" online environment. It comes as she expressed her "frustration" with the pace of progress being made on duty of care laws to protect children online, which could take years to come into force. In a wide-ranging interview with The Telegraph, Mrs Longfield said she would "never forget" the self-harm images she saw on social media in the wake of the death of schoolgirl Molly Russell and called for tech bosses to face criminal prosecution if children came to serious harm using their apps. Her comments come as Mrs Longfield prepares to step down as Children’s Commissioner at the end of the month when her term expires. In recent years she has emerged as a staunch proponent for children’s rights online and castigated tech companies for their "cavalier" attitude towards protecting their youngest and most vulnerable users. Mrs Longfield said: “I do think that they [today’s children] will look back on this period and they will see it literally was a time where the digital world was a wild and dangerous place. "I think they will wonder how adults ever let that happen and I think they will look at it in the same way we now look back and wonder how children were allowed to ride in cars without seatbelts.” Mrs Longfield was appointed England’s third Children’s Commissioner in 2015, a role created in 2004 as a result of the inquiry into the death of 8-year-old Victoria Climbie. Throughout her tenure, she has pushed ministers to impose a statutory duty of care on tech giants to better protect children, a measure The Telegraph has also campaigned for since 2018. The Government is currently proposing to appoint Ofcom as a new digital regulator and arm it with powers to levy fines running into the billions of pounds on tech companies, or even ban them from the UK. However, previously mooted powers to launch criminal prosecutions against senior tech executives will not be immediately activated, although Parliament can choose to give the regulator those powers at a later date. Ms Longfield said she felt Ofcom should be able to launch criminal prosecutions from the off if it found failings at tech companies had caused serious damage to children. She said: “It's really important that criminal charges are held because at the end of the day it's comparable to the level of harm that the company is allowing to take place. I think it's justified in those terms and that it will demonstrate the commitment to change that really is needed.” During her tenure, Mrs Longfield said she had seen some harrowing scenes involving children, but one thing she would never forget were the images of self-harm she saw online after the death of schoolgirl Molly Russell. Molly was just six days away from her 15th birthday when her parents found her dead at her home in Harrow, North London, in 2017. Her father Ian later accused Facebook-owned Instagram of "helping to kill" his daughter after it emerged she had been viewing suicide and self-harm images on the app as well as other sites. Following Molly’s death Instagram banned graphic self-harm images from its network.

  • NYC subway stabbings suspect named and charged with murder

    Stabbings caused concern across transit system

  • At Camp David retreat, Biden hangs out, shows he's got game

    President Joe Biden spent his third week in office visiting the Pentagon, touring the National Institutes of Health and working on the administration’s COVID-19 response. It’s been used by every president since Franklin Delano Roosevelt first went there in 1943 as a personal hideaway and has been the site of major diplomatic negotiations and policy discussions throughout history, according to Michael Giorgione, who served as commander of Camp David for Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush and wrote the book “Inside Camp David.”

  • 7-year-old boy rescued after accidentally landing in trash truck

    “I got picked up and thrown to where I was going to be a mashed potato,” Elias Quezada, who was hiding in his grandmother's trash can, said.

  • Iron Dome plans being finalized as US Army begins training on systems

    Options for an Iron Dome deployment are fleshing out as the Army begins a year of qualifying its two systems and training units to operate them.

  • Philippines demands more U.S. security aid to retain pact

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration wants considerably more military aid from the United States in exchange for not abrogating a key security pact with Washington, his spokesman said Monday, rejecting criticism that the blunt demand resembled extortion. Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the Philippines has received much less security assistance from the U.S. than Pakistan and other countries despite Manila’s long treaty alliance with Washington. Roque did not specify how much more the U.S. should provide in exchange for the continuation of the Visiting Forces Agreement.

  • Dozens of struggling sea turtles are rescued from Texas waters. What happened to them?

    Game wardens rescued the reptiles on Valentine’s Day.

  • South Charlotte homeowners learn it’s not a ‘kindly grandma’ stealing their mail

    Police and facial recognition software provide more clues after a neighbor confronts the suspect.