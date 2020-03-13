Two convicted as teens of killing NBA star’s grandfather say their confessions were lies

Jermal Tolliver doesn’t remember everything that happened on the day NBA star Chris Paul’s grandfather, Nathaniel Jones, was murdered and robbed in 2002, but he remembers most of it.

“We were supposed to go to the mall, but it started raining,” Tolliver told members of the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission on Friday.

So instead, he hung out at Christopher Bryant’s house with friends, smoking marijuana, before they got into Jessicah Black’s car to take their friend Jed home before going bowling.

Jed lived on Moravia Street, a few houses down from Jones, and when they entered the neighborhood, they saw the flashing lights of police cars. Tolliver said they parked and walked over to see what was going on, but never got closer than across the street from Jones’ house.

He said he saw a body, covered on the ground in Jones’ yard.

The 61-year-old had been beaten, his hands taped together and his mouth taped shut.

It was Tolliver’s first time seeing a dead body, at 15 he said he hadn’t gone to funerals or things like that.

Days later, Tolliver’s mother called the police to say her son and his friends hung out in that neighborhood and might have seen or heard something. Police picked him up around 3:30 p.m., Tolliver said, and told him “they’d bring me back in about an hour or so.” His police interview ended around midnight.

He was later convicted with four other teenagers of Jones’ murder.

He and Rayshawn Banner, another of those convicted, both testified before commissioners Friday, walking into the small hearing room within a few feet of Jones’ family. Both said they weren’t nearby when Jones was killed and don’t know who committed the crime.

Banner, then 14, and his 15-year-old brother Nathaniel Arnold Cauthen were convicted of first-degree murder and are serving life sentences in prison. Tolliver was granted the possibility of parole in 2017.

Tolliver, Dorrell Brayboy, Christopher Levon Bryant — all 15 at the time — were convicted of second-degree murder. They were released after serving prison time.

Brayboy was fatally stabbed outside a Winston Salem Food Lion supermarket last year.

Nathaniel Jones More

‘Figured I had to say something’

In written statements and interviews presented Wednesday, Winston Salem police detectives Stan Nieves and Sean Flynn said they told Bryant and Tolliver about the death penalty, despite the fact that juveniles cannot receive it.

Nieves said he described lethal injection and life in prison to Bryant, but “not as a threat,” The News & Observer previously reported.

Tolliver said police detectives “wouldn’t accept” it when he told them he didn’t commit the crime.

He said detectives asked about Jones’ missing wallet, but he didn’t know anything about it. After a line of questioning, he told police he and his friends had the wallet, went to the mall in a city bus and threw the wallet out the bus window. But later, he told them it was a lie.

“I’m telling them, but they’re not listening. .... I figured I had to say something,” he said. He was in eighth grade at the time, and he said officers never told him he could leave, so eventually he “stopped fighting” and confessed.

A commissioner asked him Friday where he told them he threw the wallet out of the bus, but he said he couldn’t remember.

“It was a bunch of lies,” he said. “I can’t remember exactly what I said.”