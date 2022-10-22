Two counties offer contested sheriff races

Oct. 22—TRIAD — Voters in Guilford and Randolph counties will settle races for sheriff in which the incumbents are each seeking second terms.

Democratic Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers is running against Republican Phil Byrd. Both candidates emerged from competitive primaries this past May as Rogers defeated two Democratic challengers and Byrd defeated five challengers.

In Randolph County, Republican Sheriff Greg Seabolt squares off against Democrat Sean Walker. Seabolt won a three-candidate GOP primary to advance to the general election, while Walker was the only Democrat to file.

In the Guilford race, Rogers is spotlighting what he says are commitments he has kept since taking office four years ago.

On his campaign website Rogers said he has diversified the workforce of the sheriff's office to reflect the population of the county. He has advocated for better compensation for employees and also as a lure to get more detention officers at the two county jails.

Rogers said his office has tackled such issues as addressing mental health among jail inmates, combating crime, promoting school safety and instituting youth initiatives to reduce gang activity.

Rogers also touts his commitment to meet with people in the community through houses of worship, nonprofits, civic clubs and youth groups.

"I ran on a message four years ago of a positive change," Rogers told The High Point Enterprise. "You can see the results in that we have positive interaction with the community. I want to keep the momentum going."

Byrd said he wants to address what he says is the low morale of the Guilford County Sheriff's Office during Rogers' tenure. Byrd, who has 30 years of previous experience with the sheriff's office, would restore what he calls responsible leadership.

On his campaign website, Byrd said he would restructure the department and reallocate resources to be more responsive to the public and reduce the risk of violent crime. Byrd said he would also enlist deputies in planning and problem-solving to boost morale and performance.

Byrd told The Enterprise that the sheriff's office has languished from Rogers' lack of leadership.

"I look at four years, and I don't see anything Danny's accomplished," Byrd said. "It's about performance — it's not anything personal."

Byrd said he hasn't seen enough collaboration by the sheriff's office with the High Point and Greensboro police departments to address violent crime.

"You should be raising your hand and saying we have a gun violence problem and it's been growing," Byrd said.

In the Randolph County sheriff's race, Seabolt has been running on his record the past four years.

"As your sheriff, I have worked hard to bring positive change and accountability to the sheriff's office and have worked to ensure the focus of this office is to improve law enforcement and service for the citizens we serve, while looking out for the needs of the entire sheriff's office and its employees," Seabolt said on his campaign website.

Seabolt cites his creation of a criminal interdiction team that has concentrated on areas with criminal activity and patrolling highways to spot criminal conduct. Seabolt said the sheriff's office has shortened deputies' response times.

Seabolt said the sheriff's office has implemented a safety check program for older adults, expanded the canine unit and extended its public hours at the main office in Asheboro.

Walker, a retired government transportation contractor, pledges on his website that he won't take a salary if elected. He said he will "drain the swamp that has controlled this county for 43 years."

On his campaign's Facebook page Walker lists his platform, which includes setting up a free-of-charge medically assisted drug treatment program, seeking out female and minority candidates for sheriff's office positions and increasing patrol personnel. Walker says that he supports the decriminalization of marijuana for personal and medical use in misdemeanor amounts.

Election Day is Nov. 8 and early voting, which started this past Thursday, continues through Nov. 5.

