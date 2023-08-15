Two counts of hit-and-run and fleeing from police filed in Bellingham. Here’s what happened

A man was arrested in Bellingham after striking two separate cars and fleeing from police.

Patrick Michael Vanrosmalen, 37, struck the first car around 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, at the intersection of Orleans Street and Barkley Boulevard while the victim’s vehicle was making a left turn, police said. Vanrosmalen was driving a silver Volvo and hit the vehicle, a truck, from behind at about 5-10 mph.

The driver of the truck then witnessed the Volvo hit another car that was heading north on Woburn Street. The second vehicle was spun around 180 degrees, police said.

A Bellingham Police officer was driving to the area when he saw the Volvo driving toward him. The officer turned on his lights and was driving a marked BPD car, and the Volvo drove away, weaving in and out of its lane and faster than cars around him.

The Volvo came to a stop about five blocks away and Vanrosmalen was taken into police custody.

No injuries were reported.

Vanrosmalen was charged with attempting to elude a police vehicle, two counts of hit-and-run of attended vehicles and driving under the influence.