Two-county car chase ends with deputies shooting, killing armed Titusville man

OCALA — A Titusville man who was considered to be a "career criminal" was shot dead by sheriff's deputies Friday night after a high-speed chase through Citrus and Marion counties, officials said.

Skyler Wentworth, 33, was shot by Citrus County deputies after exiting a Mitsubishi SUV with a rifle in hand following a two-county chase from Citrus County into Marion County. He died later at a local hospital.

"Wentworth is no stranger to our deputies. He is registered as a career criminal and has an extensive drug-related criminal history in our county," said Col. Elena Vitt of the Citrus County Sheriff's Office. "None of our deputies ever want to use lethal force, but they are prepared to if it means saving countless others."

Citrus County deputies had tried to stop Wentworth in the Hernando area for a traffic infraction, according to a news release from the Citrus County Sheriff's Office. Wentworth threw a black bag from the vehicle during the pursuit, a bag later found to contain pressed pills testing positive for fentanyl, officials said.

"The pursuit was initially canceled due to safety concerns when units noticed a female passenger in the front seat and a child in the back seat who appeared to be in distress and attempting to exit the moving vehicle," the release said. "However, units re-initiated the pursuit when the suspect slowed the vehicle down, allowing the passengers to exit along the roadside."

The pursuit continued about 10 miles into Marion County on State Road 200, officials said. There, a Marion County deputy stopped Wentworth's vehicle with the "PIT maneuver," in which police pull in front of a fleeing vehicle and turn sideways abruptly. Wentworth's Mitsubishi SUV crashed into a utility pole, and Wentworth got out of the car, brandishing a rifle, police said.

Deputies opened fire, fatally wounding Wentworth, the release said.

State records show Wentworth has a lengthy criminal history dating to 2011. His past convictions includes drug possession, grand theft, burglary and fleeing law enforcement.

Wentworth, who was released from prison Oct. 14, was on probation for drug possession, grand theft of a motor vehicle and other offenses. His probation was scheduled to end May 24, 2024.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

