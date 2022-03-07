Two-year county, federal investigation leads to 19 Augustans arrested on drug charges

Nineteen people have been arrested by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office as part of a two-year investigation into a drug trafficking organization.

The sheriff's office announced the arrests Monday.

All 19 people are said to be involved in Tyrone Guy's Drug Trafficking Organization. Guy and several of his associates were targeted in the investigation, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities executed 18 search warrants and seized 1.29 kilograms of cocaine, 5.33 ounces of methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA), 3.65 ounces of methamphetamine, 8.11 ounces of marijuana, 43 oxycodone pills, six alprazolam (Xanax) pills, nine firearms, seven vehicles and $50,174. Federal and state indictments will be sought against all 19 suspects who range in age from 21 to 61 years old.

The Richmond County Narcotics Division worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigations Safe Streets Gang Task Force, the Department of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and the Columbia County Sheriff's Office in the two-year undercover investigation.

The 19 arrested and the charges are:

Tyrone Anthony Guy, 45, Augusta - Trafficking cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime Eldo Ricky Jones, 50, Augusta - Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon Denzel Young, 30, Augusta - Possession of MDMA with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime Willie Anthony Mathis, 51, Augusta - Possession of cocaine, probation violation and superior court order to show cause Deandre Pacquez Mayes, 27, Augusta -Trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, superior court order to show cause Tyrone Rodriguez Wilcher, 43, Augusta - Trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime Tamara Verise Williamson, 36, Augusta - Trafficking cocaine Tomoresnephia Zaetal Wright, 27, Augusta - Trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute Demetrius Montral Davis, 33, Augusta - Trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, superior court order to show cause Jeremy Marquez Smith, 33, Augusta - Trafficking cocaine, probation violation Rodriquez Chavantez Palmer, 47, Augusta - Trafficking methamphetamine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute Chavantez Andrew Palmer. 24, Augusta - Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime Darryl Lee Scott, 61, Augusta - Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of oxycodone, hold for probation Joseph Kevin Barnes, 43, Augusta - possession of firearm by convicted felon Walter Donta Geter, 42, Augusta - possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, hold for probation Troy Leon Geter, 35, Augusta - possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects Christopher Dewayne Anderson, 40, Augusta - Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute Anthony Jones Jr., 22, Augusta - Engaging in drug activity Demonte Alonzo Jones, 21, Augusta - Engaging in drug activity

