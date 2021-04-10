Two county judges reappointed to state court of the judiciary

Apr. 10—Two Cleveland County district judges have been reappointed by the secretary of the state to serve on a court that reviews judicial conduct in both the trial and appellate divisions.

District Judges Thad Balkman and Lori Walkley were recently reinstated to the Oklahoma Court on the Judiciary, with Balkman additionally being selected as presiding judge of the trial court.

The court on the judiciary was authorized by a vote of the people in 1967 and was listed in Article 7A of the Oklahoma Constitution.

The trial division includes nine members, with eight district judges and one Oklahoma Bar Association member. The appellate division has nine members, with two justices chosen by the Supreme Court, one criminal appeals court judge chosen by the Court of Criminal Appeals, one OBA member and five senior district judges.

"It is an honor to be reappointed to the court on the judiciary and selected by my peers as presiding judge," Balkman said. "Serving on this court is not necessarily a pleasant experience, but it is an essential function to ensure that judges who abuse their office are held accountable. I will follow the oath I took to discharge faithfully my duties as a member of this court."

Balkman was first elected to the court of the judiciary in the trial division March 1, 2019. He said his role as presiding judge means he will rule on motions, objections and questions requiring any ruling that arises during the course of any trials or hearings.

Walkley said she has a long appointment history with the court of the judiciary. She was on the trial division from March 1, 2013 through March 1, 2017, and served as vice presiding judge of that court from 2015 through 2017.

She was first appointed to the appellate division March 1, 2017, and served as vice presiding judge from 2019 through March 1, 2021.

"I am honored to continue to serve on the court. The integrity of the judiciary is the very foundation of our system, and I take my responsibilities very seriously," Walkley said.

Balkman said the courts are rarely activated, since the court hears cases regarding judges accused of violating the code of judicial conduct.

Judges can be removed from their positions if they have committed illegal acts, including gross neglect of duty, corruption in office, habitual drunkenness, commission while in office of any offense involving moral turpitude, gross partiality in office, oppression in office or other grounds as specified by the state legislature. The court can also impose forced retirement if a judge is found to be mentally or physically unable to perform their job.

"As a whole, the judiciary in the state of Oklahoma is exemplary and as such, the court on the judiciary has not had to convene very often," Walkley said.

However, the trial division conducted its first trial in 18 years last year, when it ruled to remove Oklahoma County District Judge Kendra Coleman from office due to her misconduct. The trial lasted about three weeks in the Oklahoma Supreme Court's hearing room in Oklahoma City.

Balkman said he was asked to preside over Coleman's pre-trial conference in his courtroom last year, though many organizational and pre-trial hearings were conducted remotely.

Balkman and Walkley said the appellate division considers appeals of the trial division's decisions. They meet to consider the appeal and either affirm, modify or reverse the judgment, or enter a new judgment.

Walkley said the appellate division reviewed disability petitions, which was the bulk of her duties on the court during her last term.

She said the appellate division met a couple times via video conferencing to consider and rule on appeals of pre-trial matters in the Coleman case.

"The trial division did an amazing job and put in herculean effort in that matter — all while juggling their regular court duties," Walkley said. "After seeing how hard Judge Balkman worked on that matter, I was quite grateful that the final decision was not appealed."

Balkman said his participation in the court has taught him how important it is to know and live by the cannons of the Oklahoma Code of Judicial Conduct, and his confidence in the Oklahoma judiciary has been reaffirmed.

"Judges are expected to fulfill their duties with integrity and aspire to conduct themselves in a manner that promotes confidence in the judicial system," he said.

Walkley said her daughters are proud of her, but her reappointment may have not crossed their radar because she has served on the state court for so long.

"I have had the opportunity to serve on this court with justices and judges of the court of criminal appeals," she said. "I have also had the opportunity to serve as a special justice and a special judge of the court of criminal appeals with the same individuals. Their attention to detail and their understanding of legal nuances has made me work even harder."

