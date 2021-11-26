Two county men charged with car arson conspiracy in Beaver Falls

Two men are charged with conspiracy to commit arson after reportedly setting a vehicle on fire in Beaver Falls.

BEAVER FALLS — Two Beaver County men – Brian Lee Colbert, 21, of Beaver Falls, and Daniel Lee Tweedlie, 19, of New Brighton – are charged with conspiracy to commit arson for reportedly setting a car on fire in the city.

Court papers state that at 1:19 a.m. Aug. 13, the Beaver Falls Police Department responded to a report of three individuals attempting to enter vehicles.

Police eventually found a Chrysler Pacifica fully engulfed in flames in the side lot of 1514 Third Ave.

The following day, police obtained security video from the area of the fire, which showed three individuals.

Court papers state the footage showed one male attempting to enter two vehicles, and the three males in total attempting to get into every vehicle on the 1200-1800 block of Third.

Police state they were able to identify two of the males as Colbert and Tweedlie, based on previous interactions, with the third male later also identified. The third individual has not yet been charged.

Police later observed video of the area after the males are seen leaving, and two minutes after they leave, the glow of the fire is seen on the video.

Beaver Falls Fire Department Assistant Chief David Seidl said he determined the fire to be arson.

Police later were notified of money being stolen from a vehicle in the 1800 block of Johnson Alley, with video reportedly showing the three males walking around the vehicle.

Colbert is additionally charged with conspiracy to commit reckless burning or exploding, conspiracy to commit criminal mischief, conspiracy to reckless endangerment and conspiracy to commit a theft from a motor vehicle.

Tweedlie is also charged with conspiracy to commit reckless burning or exploding, reckless endangerment and four counts of thefts from a motor vehicle.

Tweedlie had previously been charged with homicide in connection with a fatal Oct. 24 shooting in New Castle.

More: New Brighton man charged with homicide in New Castle shooting

Nicholas Vercilla is a staff reporter for the Beaver County Times and Ellwood City Ledger. He can be reached at nvercilla@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Two county men charged with car arson conspiracy in Beaver Falls