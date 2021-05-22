Two COVID shots effective against India variant: English health body

  • FILE PHOTO: A phial of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine concentrate is diluted with 1.8ml sodium chloride ready for use at Guy's Hospital in London
  • FILE PHOTO: A dose of AstraZeneca vaccine is prepared at COVID-19 vaccination centre in the Odeon Luxe Cinema in Maidstone, Britain
1 / 2

Two COVID shots effective against India variant: English health body

FILE PHOTO: A phial of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine concentrate is diluted with 1.8ml sodium chloride ready for use at Guy's Hospital in London
·2 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - A double dose of COVID-19 vaccines is almost as effective against the fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus first identified in India as it is against Britain's dominant strain, English health officials said on Saturday.

Britain's health minister said the data was groundbreaking and he was increasingly hopeful that the government would be able to lift more COVID restrictions next month.

A study by Public Health England found the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 88% effective against symptomatic disease from the B.1.617.2 variant two weeks after the second dose.

That compared with 93% effectiveness against the B.1.1.7 "Kent" strain which is Britain's dominant COVID variant.

Two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were 60% effective against symptomatic disease from the Indian variant compared with 66% effectiveness against the Kent variant, PHE said.

"I'm increasingly confident that we're on track for the roadmap, because this data shows that the vaccine, after two doses, works just as effectively (against the Indian variant)," Health Secretary Matt Hancock told broadcasters.

Under the government's plans, a lifting of remaining coronavirus restrictions is due to take place from June 21.

Britain has rushed out Europe's fastest vaccination programme so far but it has faced a new challenge from the spread of the variant first found in India.

Data published on Saturday showed new COVID cases reported in Britain rose by 10.5% in the seven days to May 22 although it remained a fraction of levels seen earlier this year.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson this month ordered an acceleration of remaining second doses to the over 50s and people who are clinically vulnerable.

PHE said a first dose of both vaccines was 33% effective against symptomatic disease from B.1.617.2 after three weeks, lower than its 50% effectiveness against B.1.1.7.

Hancock said that showed that getting both doses of the vaccine was "absolutely vital."

Concern about rising cases in Britain of the variant first found in India prompted Germany to say on Friday that anyone entering the country from the United Kingdom would have to quarantine for two weeks on arrival.

Also on Friday, the head of Germany's public health institute said existing COVID-19 vaccines might be less effective against the B.1.617.2 variant.

(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Christina Fincher)

Recommended Stories

  • India asks social media firms to remove reference to 'Indian variant' of coronavirus

    India's information technology (IT) ministry has written to all social media companies asking them to take down any content that refers to an "Indian variant" of the coronavirus, according to a letter issued on Friday which was seen by Reuters. The World Health Organization said on May 11 that the coronavirus variant B.1.617, first identified in India last year, was being classified as a variant of global concern. The Indian government a day later issued a statement saying media reports using the term "Indian Variant" were without any basis, saying the WHO had classified the variant as just B.1.617.

  • Narendra Modi and other world leaders who made a mess out of managing Covid-19

    Some current and former world leaders have made little effort to combat Covid-19 outbreaks in their country, whether by downplaying the severity, disregarding science or ignoring critical health interventions.

  • Arizona Official Says Voting Machines Are Now Unusable Because Of Recount Firm's Control

    The partisan firm auditing the November votes broke the "chain of custody" for machine possession, raising tampering concerns, the secretary of state said.

  • Piers Morgan slams 'unhinged' Prince Harry for 'trashing' the Royal Family and says Oprah Winfrey is enabling him

    The ex-'Good Morning Britain' host is still angry with Prince Harry.

  • Climbing guide says at least 100 virus cases on Everest

    An expert climbing guide said Saturday that a coronavirus outbreak on Mount Everest has infected at least 100 climbers and support staff, giving the first comprehensive estimate amid official Nepalese denials of a COVID-19 cluster on the world’s highest peak. Lukas Furtenbach of Austria, who last week became the only prominent outfitter to halt his Everest expedition due to virus fears, said one of his foreign guides and six Nepali Sherpa guides have tested positive. “I think with all the confirmed cases we know now — confirmed from (rescue) pilots, from insurance, from doctors, from expedition leaders — I have the positive tests so we can prove this,” Furtenbach told The Associated Press in Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu.

  • Several members of my family in India got COVID, so I flew home to help. While the US reopens, India is still deep in crisis.

    It was the fear for my father's life that made me pack my bags and leave New York within a day's notice.

  • 'She had to hold her little boy as he died': 6-year-old's family, California police seeking shooter in road rage death

    The boy, identified by family as Aiden Leos, was in the backseat of his mother's car when another driver shot and killed him, authorities said.

  • Jewish groups sound alarm on rise in antisemitic hate crimes amid tensions between Israel, Hamas

    Jewish groups wrote to President Joe Biden Friday expressing concern about the surge of antisemitic hate crimes amid tensions in the Middle East.

  • Former Trump advisor Michael Flynn says coronavirus a conspiracy to distract from election

    Former three star General is a vocal supporter of QAnon conspiracy theories

  • Ashton Kutcher's twin brother was 'very angry' when actor revealed he had cerebral palsy

    Ashton Kutcher revealed his twin brother's cerebral palsy diagnosis on national TV during a 2003 interview.

  • A Chinese-American civil rights group is suing Trump for $22.9m for calling COVID-19 the 'China Virus' and 'Kung Flu'. That's $1 for each Asian American and Pacific Islander living in the US.

    The Chinese American Civil Rights Coalition is suing Trump for defamation and infliction of emotional distress on Asian Americans.

  • Florida COVID update for Saturday: 3,406 cases, 22 deaths as positivity remains low

    Florida’s Department of Health on Saturday announced 3,406 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 — the most since May 14. The state also announced 22 new deaths. Of those who died, all 22 were residents.

  • Trump turns on his own party and labels Republicans who don’t want to talk about Arizona ‘weak and stupid’

    Trump has critiqued Republicans, such as Representative Liz Cheney, for their disinterest in Arizona vote recount on conservative media

  • Marco Rubio slams the proposed January 6 commission as 'a partisan joke' that's 'about damaging Republicans'

    Legislation for a bipartisan commission to probe the deadly January 6 insurrection, is currently "designed" to hurt Republicans, Rubio said.

  • The founder of JetBlue is finally launching his new airline this month with 39 routes and $39 fares - but it won't be JetBlue 2.0

    Breeze Airways will have some of the comforts that JetBlue is famous for but customers can expect to pay extra for bags and seat assignments.

  • US seizes $90,000 from insurrectionist who sold footage of Ashli Babbitt's fatal shooting to news outlets

    John Earle Sullivan, who claimed to be at the Capitol riot as a "documentarian," sold footage of Ashli Babbitt's fatal shooting to news outlets.

  • Are Senate Republicans trying to 'drive a wedge' between Biden and his staff during infrastructure negotiations?

    Senate Republicans are "trying to drive a wedge" between President Biden and his staff during negotiations over the White House's infrastructure proposal, political analyst Bill Scher argues, citing an email to the press from Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.). Capito is leading the Republican effort to get Biden to cut down on his plan, which initially cost $2.25 trillion, but, as of Friday, sits at $1.7 trillion. Shrinking the total appeared to be a gesture of compromise, but it wasn't well-received by the GOP, and Capito's office took aim at Biden's advisers, stating that the two sides have been growing further apart since they got involved. White House staff, meanwhile, insist they, just like Biden, genuinely want to reach across the aisle, Politico reports. This, from Capito’s office, should be parsed closely: “Based on today’s meeting, the groups seem further apart after two meetings with White House staff than they were after one meeting with President Biden.” Capito is trying to drive a wedge between Biden and his staff — Bill Scher (@billscher) May 22, 2021 If Scher's reading of Capito's statement is accurate, there so far doesn't seem to be any inkling that the strategy is working. Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.com5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionWhy Emily Wilder got fired and Chris Cuomo didn'tAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee Day

  • Prison officers charged following Epstein suicide to avoid jail time in deal with federal prosecutors

    Prosecutors had claimed that prison officers were sleeping, browsing the Internet when Epstein hanged himself in a Manhattan jail cell

  • Tensions rise at Irish border over EU inspectors with a finger in too many pies

    “Burdensome” checks on supermarket pork pies and ham by European Union inspectors risks exacerbating tensions in Northern Ireland, a Cabinet minister has said, calling for the EU to demonstrate common sense. Brandon Lewis, the Northern Ireland Secretary, warns that the damage caused by the EU’s “unilateral move to put a hard border on the island of Ireland for vaccine exports in January cannot be overstated”. Ministers are increasingly worried about the way that the European Union is enforcing checks when goods move from Great Britain and Northern Ireland. The checks under the terms of the Northern Ireland Protocol, signed as part of the terms of the UK’s exit from the EU, are meant to stop goods crossing the EU’s border into the Republic of Ireland. However, the UK Government has complained that the EU is carrying out 20 per cent of its external border checks at the so-called “sea border” in the Irish Sea. Calling on the EU to “listen to and take into account the experience of people and businesses”, Mr Lewis says that EU checks were now so extreme that supermarket chain Sainsbury's has difficulties sending its goods to its own shops in Northern Ireland – even though there are no Sainsbury's stores in Ireland. “At the moment a big supermarket, like Sainsbury’s, cannot send a box of pork pies or packet of ham from one of its stores in England, Wales or Scotland to another branch in Northern Ireland without going through a burdensome regime of checks and processes to allow it to cross the Irish Sea,” he says. “In theory, this is to make sure that there is no risk of 'non-compliant' goods ending up in the EU’s single market, via Northern Ireland. Except Sainsbury’s does not have any stores in the Republic of Ireland – so such checks are unnecessary. “They are attempting to mitigate a risk that does not exist. The sooner the EU is able to find new solutions and embrace a more pragmatic approach the better.” He adds: “It is our hope that the EU will embrace a more constructive approach to the Protocol so that it can support the peace process, be implemented in the proportionate way that we always intended, and ensure the people of Northern Ireland can continue to see the benefits of continued prosperity and stability. That is the only way it can be sustained. “I would urge the EU to take the proportionate, risk-based approach that is needed so that we can all look forward to a more positive and optimistic future for the whole of Northern Ireland – one that fully embraces all that it has to offer the rest of the UK and the world.” War of words with Dublin Mr Lewis’s comments came as a war of words broke out with Dublin, with ministers incensed by a report from respected RTE journalist Tony Connelly that the UK was “dangerously fuelling tensions” in the province. In a column on Saturday, Mr Connelly wrote: “The view in Dublin is that UK rhetoric is dangerously fuelling tensions, and raising expectations that the Protocol will be ditched or radically changed.” He added: “Warning about violence during the loyalist marching season is a subtler part of the message. David Frost, the UK’s Brexit minister, told the House of Commons European Scrutiny Committee on Monday: ‘We all know that the late spring and summer in Northern Ireland can sometimes be turbulent. Such rhetoric is seasoning the pot that unionism is stirring.’” A government official said these suggestions were “just not true. We have always wanted to ensure that changes and any mitigations were made precisely to take the sting out of growing loyalist agitation and anger, rather than for any selfish or narrow political gain”. The official added: “We are definitely of the view that that has undermined broader support for the Good Friday Agreement. The Irish government has talked up the prospect of violence for a very long time and we are now left to deal with the consequences of that.” The official added that there was “still a lot of anger across Northern Ireland but particularly in unionist and loyalist communities” about the way Irish ministers had suggested border posts on the island of Ireland would raise tensions. In 2018, at the height of the Brexit talks, then-Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar warned EU leaders that a return to a hard border would threaten a return to violence in Northern Ireland.

  • Bill Gates hoped his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein would help him win the Nobel Peace Prize, report says

    The Nobel Peace Prize "is what Bill wants more than anything else in the world," one former Gates Foundation employee told the DailyBeast.