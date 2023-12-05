Two crashes, including one involving four vehicles, slowing I-10 traffic in Palm Desert and Indio

Traffic was slowed for miles on westbound Interstate 10 in the Coachella Valley on Tuesday morning following multiple crashes, according to California Highway Patrol.

The agency reported that one of the crashes involved four vehicles and occurred just before 7 a.m. east of the Cook Street exit. It also said that a second crash occurred west of the Washington Street exit about 20 minutes later. The agency did not immediately respond to inquiries for more information about either crash, including whether they involved injuries.

The traffic monitoring service SigAlert reported that traffic was backed up for about nine miles from just east of the Cook Street exit in Palm Desert nearly to the Monroe Street exit in Indio. Traffic was moving at speeds of less than 10 mph through much of the closure area with drivers experiencing delays of up to 20 minutes or more between Washington Street and Jefferson Street.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: I-10 traffic crawling after two crashes in Palm Desert and Indio