Two Crawford County Sheriff's deputies suspended over beating caught on video

A video showing a man beaten that has surfaced on social media has resulted in two Crawford County Sheriff's deputies being suspended, the sheriff's office reported.

The Arkansas State Police are investigating the incident after the video was posted on social media by Naomi Ruth Johnson. The man is seen in the video on the ground under two deputies and a Mulberry police officer about 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Kountry Xpress, 1107 Georgia Ridge Drive. A Mulberry police officer was also involved in the incident.

The incident started in Alma Sunday where police there reported a man had threatened convenience store employees and then rode a bicycle to Mulberry.

In a social media post Sunday, Crawford County Sheriff's office stated, "In reference to the video circulating social media involving two Crawford County deputies, we have requested that Arkansas State Police conduct the investigation and the deputies have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation. I hold all my employees accountable for their actions and will take appropriate measures in this matter."

The video shows three law officers on top of a man who is punched and kneed. An officer points at the person with the camera and orders it turned off.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson commented on the arrest in a tweet Sunday.

"I have spoken with Col. Bill Bryant of the Arkansas State Police, and the local arrest incident in Crawford County will be investigated pursuant to the video evidence and the request of the prosecuting attorney," Hutchinson tweeted.

