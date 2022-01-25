Two Crestview men accused of possessing multiple images, videos depicting child porn

CRESTVIEW — Two men were arrested and charged with possession of child pornography following the execution of a search warrant at their home Monday.

Samuel Hight, 23, and Paul Guy, 38, both of Crestview, are each charged with three counts of possession of child pornography, according to an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Hight is charged with an additional three counts of transmission of child pornography.

OCSO investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June about a person who had uploaded files believed to contain child pornography to the internet using a Snapchat account, according to Hight’s arrest report.

Investigators were reportedly able to connect the account with Hight through his email address. According to the report, the account had been used to upload a video depicting child pornography involving a victim 12 to 14 years old.

Investigators also found three additional files saved within the account that had been sent to another user. A search warrant was executed at Hight’s residence on Lustan Drive on Monday.

While at the residence, investigators located at least three additional images of child pornography on a device belonging to Guy, according to his arrest report.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Two Crestview men charged with possession of child pornography