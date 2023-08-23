Two in critical condition after double shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people have serious injuries following a double shooting in Kansas City Tuesday.

The shooting was reported just after 4:30 p.m. in the area of E. 68th and Bellefontaine Avenue.

Download the FOX4 News app on iPhone and Android

When Kansas City police officers arrived on scene they found a shooting victim in the front yard of a house. A second shooting victim was found in the area of E. 68th and Agnes Avenue.

Both victims were taken to Research Medical Center in critical condition, according to KCPD.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

KC-area organizations working to help homeless in extreme heat

Detectives are continuing to work the scene, looking for evidence and to speak with witnesses to learn what may have led to the shootings.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.