Two in critical condition after shooting downtown near river

Two men are in critical condition after a shooting early Sunday morning near Milwaukee's Water Street entertainment district.

Police said the shooting took place at about 12:04 a.m. near the 1100 Block of North Edison Street, near the Milwaukee River.

The men are 23 and 33 years old, police said. Police initially reported the 23-year-old's condition was stable, but later said both men are in critical condition.

More: Homicides may be down, but 'frustration' persists at level of violence in Milwaukee

Shootings in the downtown area are rare. Through mid-June, the area saw seven nonfatal shootings and one fatal shooting this year, according to the Milwaukee Homicide Review Commission.

Across the city, however, Milwaukee is still enduring elevated levels of gun violence since a nationwide increase in 2020. After Milwaukee broke its homicide record for the third straight year in 2023, homicides are down 31% in the city through Friday, but nonfatal shootings are up 5%, puzzling officials.

Sunday's shooting comes after nine nonfatal shootings and one fatal shooting were reported in the city Saturday and Sunday, according to police reports.

An investigation into Sunday's shooting is ongoing as officers continue to search for unknown suspects, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Double shooting near the Water Street entertainment district