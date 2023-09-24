Two critically injured in Raleigh Shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are in critical condition after a shooting in Raleigh Sunday morning, Memphis Police say.

Officers responded to a shooting call at Ridgemont Avenue and Old Allen Road at 3 a.m. where they located an apparent crime scene.

Officers then responded to Methodist North regarding two shooting victims who arrived by private vehicle, police say.

Both victims were reportedly suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. They were both airlifted to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

