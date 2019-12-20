Two cruise ships collide in Mexico forcing passengers to evacuate

At least one person was injured following a dramatic crash between two massive Carnival cruise ships in Mexico where shocked onlookers filmed the slow-moving collision.

In a company statement, Carnival said that the Carnival Glory vessel collided with the Carnival Legend near a Cozumel resort as the Glory manoeuvred to dock and accidentally "made contact" with the Legend that was motionless alongside it.

Viral video footage from several sources shows the 952-feet-long Glory inching towards the Legend for several seconds before the rear of its starboard side brushes the Legend's stern.

Upon impact, the Glory drags along the Legend's stern for 20 seconds, slowly cutting open a massive gash on the rear of the Glory.

The cruise line reported that one person was injured as they were evacuated from the Glory's dining room on decks three and four.





According to reports, Glory passengers said on-board announcements blamed currents and high winds for the crash.

Carnival said it's "assessing the damage" but reports that there are "no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship."

The company said travellers' itineraries won't be affected and "advised guests from both ships to enjoy their day ashore in Cozumel."

Carnival's Glory is based in New Orleans, and the Legend is based out of Tampa, Florida. It departed from Tampa on 15 December.

The Legend can carry up to 2,124 passengers, while the Glory can hold 2,980, according to the cruise line.