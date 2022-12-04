How Two Crypto Hedge Funds Dodged the Market Collapse

Vildana Hajric
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

The cryptocurrency space is undergoing one of its roughest stretches in memory, with trouble brewing at exchanges and lenders, and token prices collapsing. But one company has been able to ride out the volatility.

Pythagoras Investment Management LLC has two funds that have been rare bright spots in a market that’s been eviscerated by a number of scandals. Both its Market Neutral Fund -- a strategy that doesn’t have exposure to the price of any crypto at any time -- and its trend-following Pythagoras Token Fund have each gained about 8% this year, according to the company. Meanwhile, the world’s largest digital token Bitcoin is down around 60% this year.

“We particularly outperform in bear markets,” Mitchell Dong, chief executive officer of Pythagoras, said. “Our absolute-return funds are positive whether the market’s up or down -- whether it’s a bull market, a bear market, we’re going to have positive returns.”

Pythagoras’s market-neutral fund utilizes arbitrage, meaning it is simultaneously buying the same crypto at different places and different prices, therefore buying low and selling high. Meanwhile, its trend-following fund uses technical indicators to detect short-term trends in the crypto market, Dong said.

The crypto market has been engulfed in scandals in recent weeks as Sam Bankman-Fried’s once-high-flying crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy, reminding investors of the implosions of other digital-asset firms earlier this year. FTX’s collapse also dragged down other companies.

Pythagoras’s arbitrage fund had a 10% exposure to FTX before the exchange’s collapse. The company says it requested a full withdrawal of funds and received about 7%, which spurred it to hedge by shorting the FTX’s native token FTT.

The FTX collapse spurred a plunge in cryptocurrency prices, with Bitcoin at one point dropping below $16,000 -- way off its highs of near $69,000 just a year ago. The coin is now hovering around $17,000.

Pythagoras’s fund strategies play off the fact that crypto, which is global and traded on numerous exchanges, is driven by retail investors, said Dong.

“The idea is to use quantitative, technical indicators to try to detect trends, either up or down,” he said. “When you detect an upward trend, you go long when you think the psychology of people is that they think it’s going up. And when the trend is going down and everybody’s selling, you go short.”

Dong, whose prior roles included running hedge funds for more than 25 years and trading uranium and electric-power contracts, among other things, founded Pythagoras in 2014 after Bitcoin caught his eye. “Buying and holding Bitcoin comes with 90% drawdowns. That’s not my risk-return profile,” he said. “I want steady returns of 1-2% per month, with no losing months. That’s the target.”

Pythagoras is not alone, other market-neutral shops have also recorded positive returns this year. The strategy doesn’t look as attractive during bull markets, when coins tend to see big upward surges, but in a bear market, they can stand out, traders say.

Earlier: Once-Dull Crypto Strategies Are Now Shining in the Bear Market

“The reason we can continuously produce returns is that crypto is a young and a very rapidly changing market,” Dong said. “In crypto, every day is drama, and every week is an adventure. Every quarter there’s a paradigm shift and every year is a decade in traditional finance.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Refiner Luberef’s $1.32 Billion IPO Covered Within Hours

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ Advertising on Twitter AgainThis Stock Strategist Says We’ll See 5% Inflation for the Next DecadeTrophy Rolex, Patek and Audemars Piguet Prices Skid to Pre-Boom LevelsMusk Hails Release of Twitter Emails on Hunter Biden StoryThe Riyadh initial public offering of Saudi Aramco Base Oil Co., a refining unit of the state-owned oil producer, was covered within hours of the

  • Bonds Are Primed for a Better 2023, but How Much Better?

    Investors might believe that after a horrible 2022, bonds can’t help but have a positive return next year. Not so fast.

  • 1 Reason Investors Should Have Confidence in Bitcoin

    If you're worried about the fallout of FTX and how it will impact Bitcoin, don't worry. Bitcoin has been here before.

  • Delta Air Lines offers pilots a new contract as potential strike looms

    Delta Air Lines is looking to avoid a potential strike by its pilots by offering them a new contract that includes a 34% pay increase over three years.

  • Economists Think They Can See Recession Coming—for a Change

    Recession in Europe and the U.K. is already the average of economic predictions, while the U.S. average forecast for next year is growth of a miserly 0.2%, according to Consensus Economics, the third lowest since 1989. The regular Wall Street Journal survey finds economists think there is a 63% chance of recession in the next year. Just because economists are convinced of their predictions doesn’t mean they are right, of course.

  • Russia Will Rely on ‘Shadow’ Tanker Fleet to Keep Oil Flowing

    Whether the world’s biggest crude exporter succeeds in skirting new harsh sanctions starting Monday depends on a non-Western aligned fleet.

  • FTX’s LedgerX Up for Sale as Restructuring Process Picks Up

    (Bloomberg) -- LedgerX, one of the few solvent pieces of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crumbled FTX empire, is for sale and attracting interest from would-be buyers including crypto giants Blockchain.com and Gemini, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ Advertising on Twitter AgainThis Stock Strategist Says We’ll See 5% Inflation for the Next DecadeTrophy Rolex, Patek and Audemars Pigu

  • The U.S. economy won’t collapse under Fed’s ‘weight’ based on the performance of these sectors despite inflation and oil risks

    Investors are trying to read the tea leaves in a choppy stock market to gauge whether its recent run higher can continue after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell unleashed bullish sentiment at the end of November.

  • Starwood, Like Blackstone, Limits Investor Redemptions from Big Real Estate Fund

    The action by the $15 billion Starwood Real Estate Income Trust came after elevated withdrawal requests and follows a similar move by a Blackstone REIT

  • WHO says still doesn't have full access to Ethiopia's Tigray

    The World Health Organization said on Friday it still does not have the unfettered access to Ethiopia's northern Tigray region stipulated in a truce signed a month ago. The Ethiopian government and regional forces from Tigray agreed on Nov. 2 to cease hostilities, a dramatic diplomatic breakthrough two years into a war that has killed thousands, displaced millions and left hundreds of thousands facing famine. Troops from Eritrea, to the north, and forces from the neighbouring Ethiopian region of Amhara, to the south, fought alongside Ethiopia's military in Tigray but were not party to the ceasefire.

  • First Grain from Ukraine ship loaded with humanitarian cargo arrives in Ethiopia

    The first ship loaded with wheat, that Ukraine sent as part of the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian initiative, had arrived in Ethiopia. Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Twitter; Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, on Telegram Quote from Zelenskyy: "Today, the first vessel arrived at Doraleh Port carrying a humanitarian cargo of 25,000 tons of wheat for Ethiopia.

  • TV shopping: Everything you should know before you buy this holiday season

    Looking to buy a new TV this holiday season? Here's everything you need to know before putting that big screen in your cart.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried was the poster boy for 'effective altruism.' Now followers are heartbroken, critics are questioning FTX's 'weird' funding setup.

    Since the FTX crypto empire collapsed, companies have scrapped research fellowships and a Chicago basic-income program has been pushed back.

  • A European Central Bank Blog Decries the End of Bitcoin, and We Aren’t Buying It

    Plus: What happens when you go from bitcoin-only to … not? Crypto Long & Short is CoinDesk's weekly newsletter featuring insights, news and analysis for the professional investor.

  • You’re not smarter than the market, and it’s not different this time — that’s why portfolio balancing is important

    Asset allocation is about dividing your portfolio among various investment asset classes like stocks, bonds and cash, and sub-asset classes like small, large and midcap stocks. Bonds and international investments, as well as growth and value oriented equities are often part of a well-diversified portfolio. In order to maintain your target asset allocation through the market’s ups and downs, it’s important to periodically review your portfolio for rebalancing.

  • How to Keep Your Will From Being Contested

    Estate planning can be complicated. You often need the services of a professional. Preparing a will is only one part of the estate planning process. When you are preparing your will, you need to decide whether or not a no-contest … Continue reading → The post What Is a No-Contest Clause in a Will? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russia rejects $60-a-barrel cap on its oil, warns of cutoffs

    Russian authorities have rejected a price cap on the country’s oil set by Ukraine’s Western supporters and are threatening to stop supplying the nations that endorsed it. Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan, the United States and the 27-nation European Union agreed Friday to cap what they would pay for Russian oil at $60-per-barrel. The limit is set to take effect Monday, along with an EU embargo on Russian oil shipped by sea. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Saturday that Russia needs to analyze the situation before deciding on a specific response but that it would not accept the price ceiling. Russia’s permanent representative in Vienna warned, "From this year, Europe will live without Russian oil.”

  • Dow Shines as Higher Rates Squeeze Nasdaq’s Tech Stocks

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average is beating the broader S&P 500 to a degree not seen in nearly a century.

  • Russia Won’t Accept $60 Price Cap on Its Oil, Kremlin Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia will not accept the $60 per barrel price cap for its crude oil agreed upon by the European Union, the state news agency Tass reported, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ Advertising on Twitter AgainThis Stock Strategist Says We’ll See 5% Inflation for the Next DecadeTrophy Rolex, Patek and Audemars Piguet Prices Skid to Pre-Boom LevelsMusk Hails Release of

  • Canada's deep yield curve inversion adds to BoC rate hike dilemma

    As the Bank of Canada considers ditching oversized interest rate hikes, it is dealing with an economy likely more overheated than previously thought but also the bond market's clearest signal yet that recession and lower inflation lie ahead. Canada's central bank says that the economy needs to slow from overheated levels in order to ease inflation. The bond market could be flagging that risk.