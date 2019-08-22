Two cryptos Weiss claims are better than Bitcoin





Bitcoin’s share of the market has never been bigger, but cryptocurrency ratings company Weiss Ratings claims there are at least two cryptocurrencies that it finds much more exciting.

In its regular mail out, the Weiss team is hawking a video, “3 Cryptos Better Than Bitcoin.” But you need to be a subscriber to actually find out what they are. Decrypt brazenly asked them to spill the beans.

Juan Villaverde, who leads the Weiss Ratings team of analysts and computer programmers, began with a qualifying statement: “Our position is that there are several distributed ledgers (“coins”) that have more advanced technology than bitcoin’s. However, that may not necessarily make them better than bitcoin overall.”

So, perhaps, not better after all?

Villaverde went on to explain that the company’s ratings look at four major areas— technology, adoption, risk and reward in order to establish a rating. And, while Bitcoin leads in terms of adoption, currently other distributed ledgers merit higher technology scores. Those two projects are Fantom, a distributed ledger platform based on DAG—Directed Acyclic Graph—technology (which is also used by IOTA and Hedera Hashgraph) and Cardano, a smart-contract platform that aspires to be a new and improved version of Ethereum.

Here’s a deeper dive into the sea of tech that Weiss navigated in order to reach its decision about why, on the technological front at least, they trump Bitcoin.

Fantom

Fantom, says Villaverde, “is pioneering a novel way to reach consensus in a distributed network.” To further elucidate, he pointed us to the company’s recent review of the cryptocurrency it sent out to paid subscribers.

Weiss claims that the project is “blazing a new trail that could substantially change the way distributed ledgers are built in the future,” and many features it already incorporates are only now starting to be researched by major competitors such as Ethereum or EOS.

Fantom is a proof-of-stake blockchain, employing a Practical byzantine-fault-tolerant-derived (pBFT) consensus mechanism, an optimization of the original solution. (For more on pBFT, see here.)

According to its review, what particularly impresses Weiss about Fantom are two factors connected with this technology.

The first is “finality in transactions.” With cryptos like Bitcoin, while the likelihood that a transaction will be reversed is small, “no transaction is ever irreversibly final,” says the Weiss review. By contrast, once Fantom approves a transaction, it's final and irreversible.

Secondly, Fantom makes it possible to perform multiple simultaneous transactions, whereas on conventional blockchains like Bitcoin, only one new block can be written at a time. This, explains the Weiss review, creates a bottleneck.

“On Fantom, multiple new transactions can be written simultaneously by multiple validators. This gives it the potential for formidable processing speed,” says the review, while also allowing for increased decentralization and therefore better security.

Fantom is also built to easily handle Ethereum-style smart contracts, “but without any of the bottlenecks and other limitations that have famously plagued Ethereum,” adds the review.

In essence, the Fantom protocol allows—and even encourages—validators to produce as many blocks they can, as fast as they can. The only real limit is the volume of transactions submitted by users on the network.