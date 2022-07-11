Two Cumberland men arrested on child pornography distribution charges

Jul. 11—CUMBERLAND — Separate investigations by the Maryland State Police and the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force led to the Friday arrests of two city men.

Matthew Loren Sites, 23, was charged with four counts of distribution of child pornography and 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Roger Clayton Abe III, 38, was charged with distribution of child pornography and seven counts of possession of child pornography.

Sites remained jailed Monday at the Allegany County Detention Center pending appearance before a district court commissioner and bail review.

Abe was released Monday on his personal recognizance during a bond review by a district court judge.

A preliminary hearing for Sites was scheduled for Aug. 8 in district court.

State police said both men were identified through investigations relating to online distribution of child pornography.

Forensic analysis of seized devices revealed multiple stored child pornography files, police said.

Sites and Abe were arrested on warrants obtained through district court.