Two in custody: Armed robbery targets Carolina Beach Road gas station

A Speedway gas station at 2395 Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington was the target of an armed robbery early Monday.

Two people from Wilmington are in police custody after allegedly robbing a gas station on Carolina Beach Road early Monday.

Officers with the Wilmington Police Department responded to a Speedway gas station at 2395 Carolina Beach Road around 2:58 a.m. Monday, following reports of an armed robbery, according to a department news release and Public Information Officer Brandon Shope. When police arrived, a person on the scene told officers the gas station's convenience store had been robbed.

More:Wilmington man sentenced for 2015 McDonald's armed robbery

More:Man jailed in two recent armed robberies at Wilmington-area Dollar Generals

Shortly after arriving, police located the vehicle and people suspected in the incident in the 300 block of S. College Road, the release stated.

A Speedway gas station at 2395 Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington was the target of an armed robbery early Monday.

Timothy Jones, 55 of Wilmington, has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and larceny. Jones is being held at the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office Detention Center under a $350,000 secured bond.

Tameika Conyers, 38 of Wilmington, has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. She is being held at the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office Detention Center under a $100,00 secured bond.

Reporter Emma Dill can be reached at edill@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Armed robbery targets gas station on Wilmington's Carolina Beach Road