Two in custody after Boulevard chase

Jul. 28—Two people are in custody after a high-speed chase that led from North Tonawanda to the Falls Tuesday afternoon.

North Tonawanda police attempted to stop a silver minivan, with Virginia license plates, in the vicinity of Wheatfield Street and River Road around 4:30 p.m., but the driver of the van, described as a "white male," refused to pull over. North Tonawanda officers gave chase, with patrol units from the Niagara County Sheriff's Office and the New York State Police joining in the pursuit.

Officers said North Tonawanda police had previously tried to stop the suspect vehicle on July 15, and the driver, on that day, also fled from them.

The chase went from River Road to Niagara Falls Boulevard, where Falls police became involved in the pursuit. The minivan, followed by no less than eight police patrol vehicles, with lights and sirens activated, sped down the boulevard through rush hour traffic, entering the Falls and continuing onto Pine Avenue.

Because of the danger to civilian traffic and pedestrians, state police and sheriff's deputies left the chase in the Pine Avenue business district. Falls police swarmed into the North End as the fleeing driver weaved his way up and down residential side streets and finally began driving the wrong way down Ferry Avenue.

At that point, both Falls cops and North Tonawanda patrol officers discontinued their efforts to catch the speeding vehicle.

However, minutes later, a Falls Police patrol lieutenant located the minivan, parked in an alleyway in the 1500 block of 18th Street. Officers on the scene said smoke was pouring from the engine compartment of the van.

Falls police and New York State Police troopers said they then located a male and female suspect in a building just off the alley. The pair were taken into custody and turned over to North Tonawanda Police.

The van was seized, loaded on a flat-bed tow truck and taken to North Tonawanda Police headquarters for processing.

A North Tonawanda Police supervisor could not be reached for additional comment on the incident. Law enforcement sources said the suspects and the vehicle may be linked to a recent series of "store larcenies."

Sources also told the Gazette the suspects in those larcenies were "known to run if they were caught."